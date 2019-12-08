Iranian documentary film to be screened in Polish fest

Earlier, the film won the best director award at the 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The Krakow Film Festival is one of the oldest and the most recognized events in the world, dedicated to documentary, animated as well as short feature films, the official website of the festival reports.

During the eight-day festival, the viewers have a chance to watch about 250 films from various filmmakers around the world, the website added.

The 60th edition of the event is slated to be held from May 31 to June 7, 2020.

