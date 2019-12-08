Iran controlling stolen artwork by using Interpol database

The use of Interpol databases is one of the most important tools in combating the theft and trafficking of cultural artwork, Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad said on Sunday.

The database which includes descriptions and photographs of over 50,000 works is the only database at the international level in providing police with registered information on stolen or lost artworks, he added.

The Head of Iran's Interpol went on to say that Interpol member-states provide information on these goals, and the experts add them to the database. According to Interpol's data processing system, only accredited national headquarters bodies and specific organizations such as international sites, including UNESCO, the International Council of Museums and the International Center for the Study and Preservation of Cultural Property, can upload the information provided on this database.

He underscored that in addition to traditional data methods, users can enhance their search by downloading and verifying images of any artwork using Interpol's database matching software.

