Oman calls for Iran's help in maintaining food security

"We are witnessing changes in the number and quantity of trade relations with the country compared to the past, Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidy made the remarks at the Iran-Oman Business Conference on Sunday at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking about the challenges facing Iran-Oman business relations, the official highlighted that the volume of trade relations between the two countries did not reach several million dollars in the past five years, but now the amount of trade between the two countries has reached one billion dollars.

Oman's Minister of Commerce and Industry said that while "we are looking to develop relations with Iran, and the volume of $ 1 billion trade balance between the two countries is promising, it is not in line with our outlook and we should think about developing business relations in the future".

Al- Sunaidy went on to say that a direct flight between Iran and Muscat has been established over the past few years, but the number of flights must increase to expand business ties.

He noted that maritime transport has been developing over the last three years between Bandar Abbas and Sahar Port. Also, shipping costs have decreased with the development of port transportation and many of the imported goods come directly to Oman.

"We are now developing maritime transport and this will help develop the trade relationship between Iran and Oman and develop business relations with other countries," he said.

