Iran ready for Oman investment projects

Speaking at Iran-Oman Business Forum on Sunday, Gholamhossein Shafei underlined that great progress has been made over past two years in developing the infrastructure needed to develop Iran-Oman business relations, including the launch of direct shipping lines between the ports of the two countries, establishing direct flights, registering companies, enhancing Iran-Oman mutual cooperation and identifying, as well as removing the barriers.

The official also stated that during this period "we have also witnessed trade exchanges and high-level meetings between the two countries' top officials at trade conferences and meetings".

Shafei pointed to the impact of these events on trade between the two countries, and said, "Last year the volume of trade relations between the two countries exceeded one billion dollars and this figure has grown significantly compared to the previous years."

Commenting on planning $5 billion in trade between the two countries, the speaker of the private parliament said that the Iranian investors and businessmen could do well in expanding Oman's transportation lines, given their experience and reliance on major gains through the indigenization of industries.

