Iran says sanctions could create opportunity for Iran-Georgia cooperation

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili, who is in Tehran for the third round of bilateral political consultations with Iran, met on Sunday with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Referring to the extensive cooperation between the two countries in recent years, Abbas Araghchi pointed to Georgia's tangible advantages in energy and goods as a good potential for further development of cooperation.

The high-ranking Iranian official referred to the problems caused by US unilateral sanctions against Iran, stating that these sanctions can also open new opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Noting that Iran's relations with its neighbors in the region, including Georgia, are not affected by external factors, Araghchi stressed the need for independent development of bilateral relations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the need for resolving consular problems as well as the faster signing of judicial documents between the two countries, noting that the presence of a large number of Iranians in Georgia and expressed hope that the two countries' prisoners and convicts could be transferred soon.

