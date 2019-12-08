Iranian film 'Seven and a Half' wins title in Australia

Co-produced by Iran-Afghanistan, the cinematic work depicts the lives of 7 women and their personal struggles in seven episodes.

It narrates the story of some girls whose wedding ceremonies are scheduled to be held on Friday night while they are preoccupied with personal issues.

Anahita Afshar, Neda Jebraeili, Hasti Mahdavi, Fereshteh Hosseini, Sheyda Khaligh, Afsaneh Kamali and Rojan Taghizadeh are among the cast members.

Founded in 2011, Persian International Film Festival showcases the best of Iranian cinema and the Persian-speaking world in feature, short as well as documentary categories in Australia.

