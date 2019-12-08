FM Zarif to attend Istanbul Process

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.
7129**2050
Tehran, Dec 8, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave Tehran for Turkey on Monday to attend the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.
