FM Zarif to attend Istanbul Process

Tehran, Dec 8, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave Tehran for Turkey on Monday to attend the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

