Iran extradites convicts with Kuwait, Qatar

Mahmoud Abbasi said that the extraditions were made according to the legal and judiciary cooperation between Iran and the two neighboring countries.

The Kuwaiti national was sent to his home country to spend the rest of his sentence, Abbasi said.

He added that the three Iranians who were imprisoned in Qatar arrived at Mehrabad Airport of Tehran.

He thanked the Interpol, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, and Prisons and Security and Corrective Measures Organization for helping to extradite the convicts.

