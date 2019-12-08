IAEA says it is ready for constructive cooperation with Iran

"IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister @araghchi on Friday to discuss the Agency’s safeguards activities in Iran, including verification and monitoring of the country’s nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, and other issues," IAEA wrote in its Twitter account on Sunday.

"As DG Grossi has previously stated, he aims to establish constructive working relationship w/ Iran," it added.

"In the meeting, @rafaelmgrossi also stressed the need for full and timely cooperation by Iran in addressing Agency questions re: the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations."

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said all parties to the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) consider US as root cause of tensions.

He also described as useful his meeting with Grossi, adding that it was good to start working with IAEA.

He added that Grossi underlined preserving cooperation with Iran.

Araghchi went on to say that some solutions were discussed in the meeting.

Elaborating on the details of his meeting with the IAEA chief, he said both sides stressed the continuation of positive and constructive cooperation.

The IAEA will also continue its professional approach impartially, he added.

