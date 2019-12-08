EU Chief terms preserving JCPOA as collective responsibility

"#JCPOA is crucial for global security & nuclear non-proliferation," Borrell Fontelles wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "We have collective responsibility to preserve #IranDeal."

"Following the Joint Commission, as coordinator I support the call for full implementation & to reverse recent negative trend," he noted.

The 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was held at deputy foreign ministers and directors-general level and in the presence of P4+1 at EU building in Vienna.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

The previous round of the JCPOA commission was convened at directors general of the six states parties to the JCPOA in Vienna on July 28.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

