Tehran hopes Iran-Nigeria contacts help freedom of Zakzaky

Abass Mousavi made the remarks citing a meeting between Iran's Vice-President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that several issues were discussed with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari including the economic ties, the regional and international developments and the issue of Zakzaky.

The two high-ranking officials met on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Mousavi said.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has raised freedom of religious leader Zakzaky with Nigerian Government through the recurrent diplomatic contacts and meetings in Tehran and Abuja.

