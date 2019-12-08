Iran nuclear brand recognized in US, Russia research centers

Zarean made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a visit to Karaj to oversee nuclear industry site.

He said that AEOI, the national atomic energy agency has put exports among its agenda.

In order to achieve the objective of exports, science production should turn into technology.

He referred to heavy water as examples of AEOI technology exports, saying Iran sold about 30 tons of heavy water in one part to Americans and 40 tons more were sold to Russia.

Zarean said that Europeans also requested for Iranian heavy water.

He also pointed to Iran's joining to a foreign consortium, saying Iran could break the monopoly by exporting heavy water and even uranium.

It showed the fact that Iran has entered international markets after signing the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian official said about 400 tons yellow cake was imported in post-JCPOA era and we delivered 8.5 tons enriched uranium in return.

He noted that centrifuge machineries are not just used for enrichment but is also used in health and industry fields.

He said that Iran Blood Transfusion Organization needed centrifuge and wanted to buy it from Germany but they are now aware of the fact that AEOI has such capacity.

