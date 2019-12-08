Foreign investors undertake three projects in Golestan province

Davoud Tabarsa told IRNA on Sunday that the investment by three foreign investors in the implementation of tourism projects, food industry and food processing industries and the power plant projects.

According to him, the largest volume of investments is from Turkey is in the tourism sector with $ 300 million.

As for the introduction of investment opportunities in the province, he said, so far, 107 investment projects have been worked out and ready to be introduced.

This provincial official announced that the development projects are ready for foreign investment in northern Iran.

The director general of Finance and Economic Affairs Department of Golestan province, said that the development projects have focused on industry, water, agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish