TSE sells gold ingots to reinforce national currency

TSE said that it will also sell 3,100 tons of copper, 20,000 tons of low-carat copper, 28,000 tons of bloom ingot, 1,100 tons of aluminum billet, 6,600 tons of girder, 8,800 tons of rebar, and 120 tons of molybdenum sulfur.

Tehran Stock Exchange also put up for sale 11,029 tons of tar and 10,000 tons of sulfur for export.

TSE declared a plan to support the oil and petrochemical stock market polymer and other chemical products in the context of the strategy to support national currency.

On Saturday, 500 tons of tar and 50 tons of moisture insulators were sold at TSE Mercantile Market, in addition to thousands of tons of oil and petrochemical products, rebar, and polyester thread.

9417**1416

