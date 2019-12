Newly appointed Iran ambassador arrives in Pakistan

Chargé d'affaires at Iran Embassy Mohammad Sorkhabi welcomed the ambassador at Islamabad International Airport.

Prior to his appointment as new ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Hosseini served as ambassador of Iran to Italy.

He has also served as Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs, spokesman and Assistant Minister, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Division, Director-General for Assessment and Monitoring, Iran's chargé d'affaires in Jordan, Syria and Uzbekistan, and first deputy director Middle East and North Africa of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini has also served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish