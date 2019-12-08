Pakistan faces major climate change challenge

The Global Climate Risk Index in a recent report has placed Pakistan on the fifth spot on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change in its annual report for 2020.

The government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to cope with the challenge and has taken various steps in this regards.

The rising temperatures, deforestation, land degradation and water scarcity are the major reasons for climate change in the country which are also having an adverse impact on agriculture and food security in Pakistan.

Earlier, Executive Secretary United Nations Climate Change Conference, Patricia Espinosa had said that Pakistan is taking bold steps to meet climate change challenges.

The UN Climate Executive Secretary said billion tree program of Pakistan will also play an important role to overcome the impacts of climate change and Pakistan will play a leadership role in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once stated that by the year 2030 thirty percent renewable energy to be added to total power generation which would ensure affordable, sustainable and clean electricity for Pakistan, currently facing high risks of climate change.

Meanwhile the government has banned the use of plastic bags in many parts of the country, as the plastic bags are damaging the environment.

The Global Climate Risk Index in its report says, Pakistan lost 9,989 lives, suffered economic losses worth $3.8 billion and witnessed 152 extreme weather events from 1999 to 2018 which means country's vulnerability to climate change is increasing.

According to the report, Pakistan is among the countries that are recurrently affected by catastrophes and continuously rank among the most affected countries.

Experts say as Pakistan is situated in a vulnerable geographical location, where the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events are high the country requires assistance in order to cope the climate change challenge.

