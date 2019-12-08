Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 8

** IRAN DAILY

- West keeps mum on Israeli nukes but fumes at Iranian defenses: FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday took a swipe at the West for turning a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear stockpile while criticizing Iranian missile defenses.

- Iran’s Mardani wins world taekwondo GP silver; Hadipour, Hosseini seal Tokyo spots

Iran’s Sajjad Mardani settled for a silver medal in the fourth and final round of the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow, Russia, failing to secure a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

- Qatar: Doha will not forget Tehran’s help

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Qatar will not forget Iran’s help following a blockage imposed by some Arab countries on the Persian Gulf country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian scientist released after year in U.S. jail

Iran and the U.S. conducted a prisoner exchange Saturday that saw an Iranian scientist held by America released for a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, marking a rare diplomatic breakthrough between after months of tensions.

- Hezbollah slams U.S. intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has slammed the United States for interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs, the National News Agency reported.

- Iran’s men take IWBF Asia Oceania Championships bronze medal

Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team claimed a bronze medal at the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships on Saturday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Italian directors Eugenio Barba, Romeo Castellucci to attend Fajr theater festival

Italian theater directors Eugenio Barba and Romeo Castellucci will be attending the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Saturday.

- Mardani takes silver at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final

Sajjad Mardani from Iran claimed a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Moscow on Saturday.

- Student Day is symbol of fight against arrogant powers: Raeisi

Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the National Student Day is symbol of fight against arrogant powers, colonialism and dictatorship.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Currency rates boost Tehran stock value

Keeping pace with trends in the domestic currency market, Tehran stocks rallied Saturday to new peaks.

- Gold and currency surge in Tehran market

The US dollar was traded above the psychological level of 130,000 rials on Saturday and was worth 132,000 rials in Tehran’s open market - the highest in the past five months.

- Iran holds 25% of Iraqi market

Chairman of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Hamid Zadboum said the value of Iranian exports to neighboring Iraq amounts to one-fourth of the Arab country’s total imports.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish