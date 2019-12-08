Iran, Oman to facilitate financial transactions

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Saturday that ease of financial transactions between Iran and Oman will the be key to development of trade ties between the two countries.

He mentioned that Iran will study launching more flights and shipping lines to Oman in a bid to facilitate further development of trade ties.

Hemmati made the remark in a meeting with Oman trade minister who stressed that Muscat doesn’t spare any efforts to further develop relations with Iran.

