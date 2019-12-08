Iran's advances make US angry: Released Iranian professor Soleimani

“The US aim is to be Iran’s enemy. They are Iran’s number of enemy. When they took me to jail, they told other inmates that I was a terrorist that wanted to detonate a bomb to keep other inmates away from me but others didn’t believe this claim. When I told them that my patients are waiting for me and they told me that no problem, let them die,” said Masoud Soleimani, released Iranian university professor by the US.

“The US is afraid of our fears that’s why we have to strengthen our scientific issues,” he added in Tehran after being released.

