Dec 8, 2019, 7:44 AM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83585147
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's advances make US angry: Released Iranian professor Soleimani

Iran's advances make US angry: Released Iranian professor Soleimani

Tehran, Dec 8, IRNA- Released Iranian university professor Masoud Soleimani says Iran’s scientific advances have made the US officials angry. 

“The US aim is to be Iran’s enemy. They are Iran’s number of enemy. When they took me to jail, they told other inmates that I was a terrorist that wanted to detonate a bomb to keep other inmates away from me but others didn’t believe this claim. When I told them that my patients are waiting for me and they told me that no problem, let them die,” said Masoud Soleimani, released Iranian university professor by the US.  

“The US is afraid of our fears that’s why we have to strengthen our scientific issues,” he added in Tehran after being released.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 15 =