Zarif says Iran's scientific advances "biggest thorn" in US eyes

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the US officials kidnapped Iranian university Masoud Soleimani without any reason.

The Iranian official mentioned that he was arrested after he got visa and an official invitation to do scientific research in the highest academic centers.

Zarif noted that Soleimani was offered many times to stay in the US but he always wanted to come back to Iran.

According to the Iranian official, Soleimani resisted 14 months and “showed what being an Iranian means”.

“The US tried during the past 40 years to prevent Iranians from advancing. Maximum pressure policy aims to take this advancement from Iran. Mr Soleimani told me that Iran’s scientific advances made the US judges and inmates angry and that means that science and technology are the biggest thorns in the eyes of those that don’t wish well for this nation,” said Zarif.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish