Dec 7, 2019
Namaki stresses Pakistan's cooperation with Sistan-Baluchestan medical universities

Tehran, Dec 7, IRNA – Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Saturday that Pakistan needs to have closer cooperation with Zabol, Zahedan and Iranshahr medical universities, as they play crucial roles in implementing the two countries' joint undertakings, given their proximity to Pakistan.   

In a meeting with Pakistan's deputy health minister Allah Bakhsh Malek, Namaki said, "Pakistan's health and treatment issues are of high significance for us, as we can affect each other in controlling diseases and developing infrastructures of the health sector."

He noted that Iran is ready for sharing experience in developing the primary healthcare system with Pakistan as well as public health coverage as a country boasting of the experience in the region.

Namaki further noted that he will visit the country at the earliest to discuss mutual cooperation.

Pakistani deputy health minister, for his part, said that his country is keen on cooperation with Iran in the field of medical education.

Referring to deep-rooted relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said that Iran's experience in the field of the public health system and the establishment of the primary healthcare system is interesting.

Pakistan is willing to cooperate with Iran in the field of developing infrastructures of health, Allah Baksh Malek said.

