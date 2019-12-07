Iranian envoy confers with Afghan President over mutual relations

In the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for expansion of mutual relations and the peace process in Afghanistan.

Iranian diplomat called for supporting peace in the country under the leadership of Afghans.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran honors the Afghanistan Constitution ans also supports the country's talks with Taliban.

Afghan President, for his part, said that peace and stability in his country is synonymous with regional stability which is of prime importance for Afghanistan.

