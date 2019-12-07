Envoy terms Tehran-Budapest ties developing

Speaking to IRNA at the end of his mission, Gholam Ali Rajabi Yazdi elaborated on the latest developments in bilateral relations and measures taken in line with reinforcing ties during his mission in Budapest.

He added that the political determination of the two countries is to develop strong ties and their impact on various fields.

Referring to economic relations between two countries, Yazdi said the volume of trade ties has increased from $32m in 2015 to over $180m in 2018.

He noted that Iran's non-oil exports have also experienced growth.

Yazdi went on to say that significant growth in non-oil exports has had an important impact on the volume of bilateral trade relations.

Commenting on cultural relations between the two countries and also holding Persian Language courses in Hungary, the Iranian diplomat said cultural commonalities, Hungarians' interest in the Persian Language has facilitated this issue.

