Iranian professor detained illegally in US comes back home

"Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government," he added.

In the wake of efforts made by Iranian Foreign Ministry and security and judiciary bodies, professor Soleimani was released in a diplomatic procedure and in cooperation with the Switzerland Government.

Soleimani was imprisoned falsely for the alleged circumvention of US sanctions for one year.

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modares University, which is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018.

Zarif took a flight to Zurich to welcome the professor.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish