Iran Wheelchair basketball grabs bronze in Thailand

Iranian squad had earlier hit China, Thailand and South Korea in the preliminary stage.

It was also overpowered by Japan and Australia.

After defeating China Iranian players booked the ticket for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games.

Meanwhile, Iranian women team defeated Afghanistan on Friday and stood on the fifth place.

The championships, which was hosted by the Thailand Wheelchair Basketball Association, elected the countries from the Asia-Pacific Zone that will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

