Russia: JCPOA members stand up to US destructive policies

Ryabkov said that the member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action shouldn't refer to the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) at the time the US is trying to destroy the entirety of the JCPOA, according to TASS.

Ryabkov said that the US pressure on the states parties to the JCPOA may have led to separation of more members.

After the session of the Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA held in Vienna on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that all parties to the nuclear deal consider US as root cause of the dispute.

He also said that the member states stressed that the deal cannot go on without benefits of Iran stipulated by the context of the deal.

He also described as useful his meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, saying that it was good to start working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He added that Grossi underlined preserving cooperation with Iran.

Araghchi said that a new round of the Joint Commission meeting of the JCPOA was held, adding that the meeting was so serious.

Referring to criticisms with regard to implementation of the JCPOA, he said that Iran’s protests mainly dealt with the fact that the EU partners could not implement their commitments after the US withdrawal.

According to TASS, Russia will implement the project on the modernization of Iran’s nuclear facility at Fordo, which has been suspended as of now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are taking a break now. We don’t abandon the project. It will be fully implemented," he said.

He noted however that Russia will need time to react to the new circumstances for example Iran’s injecting gas to the centrifuges at Fordo and the United States’ imposing new sanctions against this facility from December 15.

