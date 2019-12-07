Iranian firms undertake reconstruction of Syrian power grid

Speaking to IRNA, Ardakanian said that Iranian companies will rebuild Syrian power grid on a three-year plan.

The plan includes construction of power plants, repair of the damaged national grid and implementation of dam projects, Ardakanian said giving the details of the mutual agreement.

During the November visit of the Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli to Iran, the two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony held in November 2 in Tehran, Ardakanian said that Iran will interlink its power grid with that of Syria through Iraqi national grid in the near future.

