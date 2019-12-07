Russia: No instrument prohibits Iran's missile and space technology

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a full member of the United Nations and a State party to many multilateral non-proliferation mechanisms, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. None of these instruments, as well as resolution 2231 (2015), prohibit Iran from manufacturing missile and space hardware," the letter reads.

"Given the complete lack of evidence that Iran is developing or producing a nuclear weapon or means of its delivery or is deploying any infrastructure for the storage or servicing of nuclear weapons, the Russian Federation proceeds with its previous assessment that Iran is respecting in good faith the call addressed to it in paragraph 3 of annex B to resolution 2231 (2015) to refrain from activities related to ballistic missiles that are designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons. As yet no viable information to the contrary has ever been provided to the Security Council," it added.

"We continue to view with regret the ongoing attempts by certain Member States to distort the nature and scope of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which is obviously viewed by them not as an informal political understanding between 35 States on export control issues, but as a kind of “universal legally binding instrument” that somehow prohibits all countries in the world, apart from themselves, to develop any space capabilities at all," Chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy noted.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Thursday that letter of the three European members of the UN Security Council is another attempt made for the arbitrary interpretation of paragraph 3 of annex B to Security Council resolution 2231 (2015).

In a letter to President of the United Nations Security Council Kelly Craft, he added that the European countries made reference to such unreliable sources as “social media”, citing outdated reports, referencing documents of bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency which has no technical competence regarding missiles.

9376**1416

