Iran, JCCME review ways to develop cooperation on renewable energies

In the meeting, both sides exchanged views on organizing training courses and expert seminars in presence of the Japanese professors.

Farahnakian said that based on the negotiations, Iran is supposed to hold five training courses and six expert seminars on water and electricity field in 2020.

After approving the courses by the Japanese side, Iran will provide within a month a specific timetable for the regular implementation of courses, he added.

He noted that if both sides agreed, Iran will also take advantage of Japanese experts and trainers.

He expressed concern about global warming, calling for sharing Japan's experiences in this regard, saying that both sides agreed on construction of buildings without using fossil energies and with air conditioning systems in one of the Iranian academic centers.

He said that reviewing and assessing the efficiency of training courses in cooperation with the Japanese side were among other topics on which both sides reached agreement.

"Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME) was founded in October 1973 during the first oil crisis by the joint efforts of the Japanese government and the private sector as a non-profit incorporated foundation authorized by the then Ministry of International Trade and Industry," JCCME website reported.

"Since its inception, JCCME has engaged in a broad range of activities with the wholehearted support and active cooperation of supporting member companies and organizations, for which we are deeply appreciative."

"Specifically, JCCME promotes direct investment from Japan to the Middle East and North African (MENA) countries by providing information on the investment environment, and facilitating corporate missions to research local conditions critical to business, feasibility studies, and the establishment of joint ventures."

