Ambassador explains Iran's progress on organizing Smart Cities

Morteza Abutalebi made the remarks in his speech on the economy of smart city and explained Iran's progress in a Conference on Smart Cities held at National University of Political Studies and Public Administration in Bucharest, Romania.

He highlighted availability of Internet as a tool for economic growth and employment, but there is still a long path to have access to sustainable network.

He added that developing relations through cyberspace has served to save time and space.

He said that lack of security in cyberspace has imposed billions of dollars damages annually on economy of countries.

Elaborating on the situation of smart cities in Iran, Abutalebi said that paying attention to cyber economy and national information network can be effective in developing virtual economy infrastructures and supporting internet markets.

He reiterated the fact that launching national information network, prepares necessary infrastructures and equipment for managing national communications network.

The Smart Cities Conference is an initiative dedicated to open, inclusive, formal and informal dialogue on Smart Cities issues among all interested stakeholders.

It brings together representatives of governments, intergovernmental organizations, private sector, technical community, academia and civil society, with the aim to facilitate multi stakeholders discussions, exchanges and collaboration on Smart Cities related issues.

Earlier, City of Tehran and Smart Tehran Program (STP) have been selected as one of the six nominees for the global City Award.

According to World Smart City Awards, STP together with Bristol, Curitiba, Montevideo, Seoul and Stockholm are among the six nominees for the City Award.

The World Smart City Awards (WSCA) is one of the most important activities of this global event, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized based on innovation, relevance, impact, scope of implementation, citizen engagement, co-creation, inclusivity, feasibility, replicability, multi-stakeholder collaboration, among other aspects, according to its official website.

The City Award considers a global strategy developed by a city that combines projects, initiatives, and policy implementations in two or more urban fields. These fields are described in the topics section.

It rewards a city for its innovation, collaboration and sustainability strategies. Evaluation will include the proven impact to date.

