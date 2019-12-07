Iran, Italy keen on enhancing relations

Sereni said that there are various capacities to enhance level of economic relations, calling for taking advantage of the capacities.

Thanks to regional developments, she called for regular consultations between the two countries.

She once again expressed support for Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Meanwhile, Sajjadpour elaborated on measures taken by Iran over preserving the JCPOA in the framework of maintaining cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and compliance with the commitments.

He noted that the nuclear accord is a bilateral agreement and other parties are expected to implement their commitments.

Pointing to Italy as first trade partner of Iran in Europe, he said using opportunities and removal of the obstacles are of importance for developing relations in line with mutual interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian senior diplomat underlined Iran's readiness for regular consultations with Italy.

