Joint Commission terms JCPOA as multilateral achievement

Final statement of the 14th Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission convened on Friday said that all members verified Iran's full compliance with the deal after the US left the deal and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Based on the provisions of the JCPOA, Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing implementation of the deal.

The meeting was held under Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid and with China, France, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran in attendance at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

Describing the JCPOA as a multilateral achievement, all members expressed concern over Iran's steps to scale back commitments under the deal.

All members highlighted high significance of full implementation of JCPOA and called for efforts to save the deal.

They also underlined significance of preserving Iran's economic benefits under the deal, urging the country to take all necessary steps in line with executing all its commitments.

All members highlighted key role of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as the institute for verifying nuclear commitments and extended support to it.

They also underscored their collective responsibility for preserving key nonproliferation projects.

The members welcomed continued efforts of Arak working group to push modernization of Arak Factory. They also expressed support to Russian efforts to help implement project to produce stable isotopes.

Members also welcomed the Belgian, Danish, Finnish, Holland, Sweden and Norwegian governments' decision to join INSTEX which is aimed at easing legal trade with Iran.

At the end, they also hailed recent diplomatic efforts made to ease tensions, urging enough flexibility by all sides to help the efforts come to fruition.

