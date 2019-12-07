Iran, Rosatom discuss peaceful nuclear activities

During the meeting which was held simultaneously with the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna, Spassky stressed Russia all-out support of cooperation with Iran with regard to peaceful nuclear energy.

He added that pause in cooperation over Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is temporary and due to technical reasons and it will continue after lifting these problems.

Both sides also discussed construction of 2nd plant in Bushehr, cooperation in technical fields and Iran-Russia joint project in Fordow.

Earlier, Russian nuclear fuel Cycle Company ‘TVEL’ in a statement announced that it has stopped the plan for changing the application of Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

"Uranium enrichment and the production of stable isotopes cannot be carried out in the same room," the statement reads.

"To resume this work, we must stop and dismantle the cascades, where uranium enrichment takes place, and thoroughly clean the premises and equipment," it added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish