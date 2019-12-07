Iran ready for boosting cooperation with regional states in transportation

Addressing the 14th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) in Baku, Shahram Adamnejad added that Iran is prepared to forge effective interactions in line with resolving special issues relating to transportation with the other countries.

Referring to the strategy of developing TRACECA during 2016-2021, he said that Iran believes that the strategy is an opportunity for boosting cooperation among the countries engaged in the project.

The Iranian official further noted that his country is present in the meeting with the approach of fostering transportation diplomacy, as its special geographical location has turned it into a linking road for TRACECA member states to Persian Gulf, Black Sea and Central Asia.

Adamnejd also hoped that TRACECA member states would strengthen cooperation and convergence with Iran to find out ways for increasing international transportation and transit through the safe and secure country of Iran.

"We believe in common interests with TRACECA member states and act on the basis of win-win approach in transportation ties and attracting capitals for projects," he said.

The 14th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) attended by representatives of 13 countries, including Iran, was held in Baku on Friday.

