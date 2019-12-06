China urges US to adjust its wrong maximum pressure policy

"The US not only unilaterally pulls out of the JCPOA and imposes maximum pressure on Iran, but also wantonly sanctions and threatens to sanction other responsible parties that implement the deal in accordance with its domestic law," Chunying said addressing the Regular Press Conference on Friday.

She added that such unilateral and hegemonic practice has severely compromised the implementation of the JCPOA, escalated the crisis and aggravated regional situation."

"We believe dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Iranian nuclear issue," she noted.

She reiterated that "we urge the US to adjust its wrong policy and practice of maximum pressure as soon as possible so as to make room for diplomatic efforts and create conditions for easing the regional situation."

"The US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and its maximum pressure campaign against Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis," Chunying said referring to 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting.

She added that China hopes that parties to the JCPOA will continue to work for the full and effective implementation of the deal and restore the balance of rights and obligations.

"At the same time, parties should exercise restraint, work to resolve differences by stepping up negotiations within the framework of the Joint Commission, and refrain from steps that could further complicate the situation."

Shenwent on to say that China will continue to work with all parties to facilitate a political resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

The 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna also attended the event.

