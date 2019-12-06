China not willing to activate trigger mechanism

Speaking to reporters after the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna, Cong said all members jointly believe that the US is the main cause of crisis in JCPOA.

He said Iran was urged to return to its full commitments under the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account: “The last meeting of the Joint Commission in 2019 proved that despite all the difficulties and all the differences its participants remain fully united in their support and commitment to #JCPOA.”

He added: “This is the major conclusion emerging from today’s discussions.”

