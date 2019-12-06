Russian envoy says all JCPOA parties still committed

"The last meeting of the Joint Commission in 2019 proved that despite all the difficulties and all the differences its participants remain fully united in their support and commitment to #JCPOA," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account..

He added that this is the major conclusion emerging from today’s discussions.

The 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was held at deputy foreign ministers and directors-general level and in the presence of P4+1 at EU building in Vienna.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Earlier, an informed source told reporters that the venue of the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was changed due to the protest made by the Iranian delegation against letting anti-Revolution groups gather in front of Coburg Hotel.

The previous round of the JCPOA commission was convened at directors general of the six states parties to the JCPOA in Vienna on July 28.

It is worth nothing that Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands in a joint statement supported Iran deal and expressed readiness to join the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman.

The Europeans' actions can’t prevent Iran from moving in this direction that could not have a happy ending for the western states as warned by Iran’s Ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad who said that Iran could finally pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

