14th JCPOA joint commission warps up in Vienna

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna also attended the event.

Gharibabadi said that Araghchi is supposed to hold talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi on mutual cooperation.

Araghchi earlier said that there is still hope for saving Iran nuclear deal, adding that it relies on Europeans’ compliance with their commitments.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish