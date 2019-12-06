Iran, IAEA to discuss bilateral ties

The meeting will be held after the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting which is now underway in Vienna.

The JCPOA joint commission meeting is co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

After the US withdrew from the deal, Iran observed a moratorium of one year providing a good chance for the three European signatories of the deal to make a proper decision for remedial action in return for the damages inflicted on Iran by the US damages.

Since Iran saw no appropriate measures by the Europeans, it decided to reduce its commitments to the deal as stipulated in Article 36 of the deal.

Iran reduced its commitments step-by-step with 60-day intervals to give the Europeans time to save the deal.

During these stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development R&D and now the fourth phase took the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. "Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

