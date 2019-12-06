Cleric terms Nat’l Student Day as resistance against US-led dictatorship

As Vice President of the United States arrived in Tehran to celebrate the victory of the coup against Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh's national government, Tehran University College of Engineering started resistance against US-led Global Arrogance with three martyrs, Aboutorabifard said in the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech.

He added that achieving knowledge and technology is the prerequisite to resisting against the US.

The country's reserves become a science-driven engine when the knowledge-based economy manages knowledge.

Senior cleric went on to say that despite the US sanctions, Iran trade balance is admirable.

During the nine months of the current year and thanks to good policies adopted by Central Bank of Iran and cooperation of economic activists 72 percent of incomes have been returned to country, Abutorabifard noted.

