JCPOA commission venue changed

The informed source told reporters that the meeting will be held in EU building.

He added that the anti-Revolution elements were supposed to conduct sabotage in the process of holding the joint commission meeting.

Accordingly, the Iranian delegation decided to leave the negotiations venue and the place was changed by EU as coordinator of the meeting.

The event is slated to be held with one hour delay.

On Wednesday, and just two days before the 14th Joint Commission on the JCPOA, European Troika representatives including Britain, France and Germany at the United Nations wrote in a letter to Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the organization, claiming that Iran's ballistic missiles could carry nuclear warheads which is contrary to the request of the Security Council from Tehran.

They urged UN chief to inform the UNSC that Iran's missile activities are incompatible with its resolutions verifying 2015 nuclear accord.

