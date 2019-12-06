Iran slams US Congress Act against China

Referring to US repetitive interventions in internal affairs of independent countries especially China, Mousavi said US with its disgraceful background of killing American Indians, slaving black people, local sects and also killing Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Palestine and Yemen and forgiving criminals has the least eligibility to comment on ethnicities, races and Muslims.

Repetition of such vivid aggression against international law means that interfering in other nations’ affairs has become a principle in US’ antinormative foreign policy, he noted.

Mousavi warned the international community against those behaviors threatening peace and stability in the world.

He also advised independent countries to react against US Administration’s consecutive violations and unbridled unilateralism.

