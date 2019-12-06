Iran's envoy in Lebanon calls for confronting enemy's soft war

There are conspiracies, heresies and seditions in the Middle East that have been shaped by the planning of a new colonization, he said on Friday during a meeting with the chief and members of the Central Council of the of association of Muslim scholars of Lebanon in Beirut, noting that its ultimate goal is to create a rift among the various Muslim groups.

The way to confront and prevent the spread of these innovations, seditions and the soft war of modern colonialism, is to plan to further the "foundations of Muslim unity," Iran's Cultural Attaché emphasized.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to approximate the Islamic faiths, Khameyar considered these actions rooted from the beliefs and goals of the Islamic Revolution and called for joint cooperation between Iran’s cultural attaché office and Sunni scholars and the Lebanese community.

In this meeting, Hessan Abdullah, head of the administrative office of the association of Muslim scholars of Lebanon, expressed satisfaction with Iran's cultural attaché office’s activities in Lebanon and appreciated Iranian officials for their valuable cultural efforts which contribute to the mutual benefit of Iran and Lebanon.

He emphasized the readiness of the association of Muslim scholars of Lebanon to cooperate fully in expanding relations between Sunni and Shia scholars and implementing joint programs in this regard.

The association of Muslim scholars of Lebanon, consisting of 300 Shias and Sunni scholars, has been active in the Lebanese cultural and religious scene for more than 30 years.

