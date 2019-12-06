Iran, Tajikistan call for expansion of agricultural cooperation

In the meeting, Tajikistan's Minister of Agriculture referred to the linguistic, cultural, historical and religious commonalities between the two nations and underlined the need to further develop relations between the two countries while outlining his country's achievements in providing food and increasing agricultural products.

Referring to recent positive developments in Iran-Tajikistan relations, Mohammad Taqi Saberi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant achievements in different aspects of agriculture such as production and development of agricultural machinery, supply and modification of seed crops, watershed expansion and soil conservation, increase its coefficient of self-reliance on key strategic products and the development of aquaculture and sea and poultry farming.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan noted the development of orchards, the development and processing of medicinal plants, irrigation and drainage networks and new irrigation systems, the expansion of information and communication infrastructures, and the increase of complementary and conversion industries in the agricultural sector among other achievements of Iran in agriculture.

Sabri stated that given the abundant water and suitable cultivation lands in Tajikistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate in all areas of agriculture with the Republic of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan's Minister of Agriculture Ezatollah Sattari welcomed Iranian ambassador's suggestions, saying that "We are ready to cooperate and make use of Iran's experiences in the agricultural sector."

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish