Official urges Foreign Ministry’s strive to boost foreign trade

Khazaei said in a conference marking the efforts of top exporters in Hamadan underlining that export was the result of a boom in production.

The presence of exporters is far stronger than the power of political diplomacy, he said, referring to Japan and China's economic relations internationally.

Khazaei went on to say that world-wide economic activists are raising the flag of the Islamic Republic's authority.

Pointing to the importance of exports, the official highlighted that international regulations on economic activities require uniformity, and this is done at ICC."

Secretary-General of the Iranian Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce also said that 45 million businesses are supported by ICC worldwide and 100 chambers of commerce are members of the organization.

The official assessed one of the weaknesses of the private sector and the government is their unfamiliarity with the international specialized issues and laws.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish