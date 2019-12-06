Official dispels public fears on pharmaceutical reserves

He said at a conference of chiefs and deputies of the Food and Drug Administration of the universities of medical sciences of “District 5”’ of the country in Shiraz that “District Five” has high potential in various fields such as specialty products and ports, as well as the scientific potential that exists in the past in universities and colleges of Medical Sciences in District Five, especially Shiraz University of Medical Sciences.

The Director-General of Medical Equipment and Supplies of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran Hossein Safavi also stated that there are about 330 medical items produced in the country that do not need to be imported, noting that there are 700 units producing equipment and medical supplies in the country, of which over 200 units are knowledge-based companies that have grown significantly in the field of production since previous years.

The grand district of ​​medical universities known as the district five, includes Shiraz, Yasuj, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Fasa, Jahrom and Lar and Gersh medical sciences Universities.

