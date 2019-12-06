Iran sets target of $1 bn exports to neighboring states

Addressing a seminar honoring top exporters in Hamedan province, Hamid Zadboum added, "We exported $24 billion of goods to neighboring states last year and we have made up our minds to raise the figure to one billion dollars this year."

Noting that intermediaries account for 70 percent of Iran's exports, he added, "Exports are blood in our foreign trade artery and if there is not export earnings, we will not be able to buy the required industrial items."

Expressing support to the Iranian tradesmen, he added that they also respect the country's rules and decisions made by the government.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish