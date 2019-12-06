Nakhichevan Academy of Sciences favors cooperation with Iran's scientific centers

Referring to the historic and cultural significance of Nakhichevan, he said that there is close collaboration and friendly relations between the autonomous republic and scientific centers of Iran as a cultured and civilized country.

Enumerating commonalities between Nakhichevan and Azerbaijan Republic and Islamic Republic of Iran, he said that neighborliness is a major factor in relations, highlighting stance of Azeri officials that it will never allow territory of the country be used against any neighbor.

Iran's consul general stressed the Islamic Republic's principled policy of having friendly and brotherly relations with the neighbors, saying that science, culture and research are among the areas of collaboration between Iran and Nakhichevan.

