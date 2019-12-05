Iranian film 'Wallet' wins MFF’s Int’l Grand Prize

"Fatima Nofely gave us a film that won the jury’s attention by its beauty and the strength of its story. We noticed a reference to the movie “Taxi Tehran” by Jafar Panahi. Fatima takes us to a world not that far away, where water has become a bargaining chip,” MFF said in its press release issued on Wednesday, 4 December 2019.

In addition, her film will be screened before every screening of Aïssa Maïga’s next film “Walking on Water”, produced by Echo Studio and Bonne Pioche, which will come out in 2020.

The Mobile Film Festival (MFF) in partnership with YouTube Creators for Change and United Nations Climate Change held its 15th edition of the film festival: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Filmunder the theme: ACT NOW on climate change in 2019.

