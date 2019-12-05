Dec 5, 2019, 6:25 PM
Iran shortens manufacturing cycles of its defense apparatus

Tehran, Dec 5, IRNA- Iran’s Defense Minister Major General Amir Hatami said on Thursday the ministry has successfully shortened the manufacturing cycles of defense equipment.

Iran’s Defense Minister Major General Amir Hatami said on Thursday that one of the his ministry’s demands have been met by shortening the path of materialization of defense ideas. 

He mentioned that all the materials, armour and other defense capabilities are being produced domestically, adding that whatever the Iranian armed forces need will be shortly made and produced for them. 

Hatami stressed that such capabilities have helped Iran create a military defense deterrence keeping all enemies away.

